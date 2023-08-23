Tunisia ratifies BEPS Multilateral Tax Instrument

Tunisia has deposited its instrument of ratification for the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS Convention).

The BEPS Convention will enter into force on November 1, 2023, for Tunisia.

On August 1, 2023, around 1,200 tax treaties concluded among the 82 jurisdictions which have ratified, accepted or approved the BEPS Convention have already been modified by the BEPS Convention.

Around 650 additional tax treaties will be modified once the BEPS Convention will have been ratified by all Signatories.

