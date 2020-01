The tax treaty applies from January 1, 2020.

The tax treaty between Albania and Saudi Arabia entered into force on December 1, 2019.

The tax treaty provides for a reduced withholding tax rate of five percent for dividend payments and certain kinds of royalty payments.

Interest payments are subject to a withholding tax rate of six percent.

