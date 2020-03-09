Travers Smith appoints Emily Clark as Head of Tax

Emily Clark has joined corporate law firm Travers Smith LLP as head of tax.



As Head of Tax, Clark will lead the firm’s tax team comprising 40 qualified tax lawyers, including nine partners. Clark has succeeded Simon Skinner, who led the practice for the past two years.

Clark joined the firm in 1998 and became a partner in 2011. She is a member of Invest Europe’s International Tax and Tax Reporting Group, of the Alternative Credit Council’s Tax Committee, as well as the British Property Federation’s Tax Committee, and has been involved in discussions with HMRC and HM Treasury on the enactment of complex new legislation.

