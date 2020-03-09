Will Smith joins White & Case as tax partner

Global law firm White & Case LLP has hired Will Smith as a partner in the firm’s London office.



Smith is a transactional and advisory tax lawyer who focuses on the direct and indirect aspects of a range of international and UK tax matters. He advises clients on the tax aspects of cross-border investments, the setting-up of acquisition or financing structures, real estate transactions, complex M&A transactions and group reorganizations, and incentive arrangements.

Smith joins from Sidley Austin LLP, where he was a partner.

