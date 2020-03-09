View of Belgian Tax Administration on 2017 OECD Guidelines and specific positions – TP Circular

By Géry Bombeke (Partner, Baker McKenzie, Brussels)

The Belgian Tax Administration (BTA) published on 25 February 2020 a new transfer pricing Circular (Circular 2020/C/35) (TP Circular). The purpose of the TP Circular is to summarize the post-BEPS OECD TP Guidelines and reflect the BTA’s views thereon.

While the TP Circular was originally intended to also apply to all past intercompany transactions and internal dealings, it now explicitly states to apply as of 1 January 2018, except for certain specific sections only being applicable as of 1 January 2020, such as the part on Financial Transactions.

In the TP Circular, the BTA clearly supports the OECD views and the BTA will in principle also accept later changes to the OECD TP Guidelines. Here below the most noteworthy more pronounced views expressed by the BTA:

The positive impact of subsidies on the tested party’s result can for TNMM purposes be taken into account (i.e. decrease the intercompany remuneration) if there is a direct link between the subsidy and the production of the goods or delivery of services. Payroll tax exemptions/reductions are given as an example of such subsidy.

Regarding both central procurement and cash pooling within multinational groups, the BTA is of the view that the profit related to group synergies realized as a result thereof belongs to the group members and that the central procurement/cash pool entity is only entitled to a cost based remuneration unless a higher functional profile can be demonstrated.

Under the cost plus method (and cost based TNMM), higher costs incurred as a result of inefficiencies are to be borne by the enterprise which delivers the goods or services.

When budgeted costs are used as a basis for setting transfer prices, the BTA will follow up on deviations between budgeted and actual costs and may proceed with transfer pricing adjustments on the basis thereof.

Because of the so-called information imbalance between taxpayer and tax administration with respect to hard-to-value intangibles, the BTA uses ex-post data to assess the reliability of an ex-ante price setting and the parameters used therefor. This approach will, however, not be applied if sufficient reliable information about the ex-ante valuation is provided, the transaction is covered by a ruling or any valuation difference is limited to 20% (during a 5 year period).

The results of the tested party must be arm’s length on a year-by-year basis and the BTA does in principle not accept that the arm’s length test is performed over a longer period.

Specific arguments seem to be required to enlarge the set of comparables from mere Belgian comparables to a pan-European set.

Any transaction outside the interquartile range needs to be adjusted to the median unless specific arguments can be brought forward for any other point in the range.

While an earlier draft of the TP Circular stipulated that the impact of a new loan to be granted needs to be taken into consideration to determine the credit rating for the pricing of the loan, the BTA has surprisingly deleted this statement in its final Circular.

Cash pool positions seem to be only accepted up to 12 months after which they can no longer be considered as short term deposits but should be treated as intercompany loans (with a higher interest remuneration). No reference is made to possible treatment as long term deposits.

The Authorised OECD Approach regarding profit allocation to permanent establishments is accepted but only under Tax Treaties which contain the new (2010) version of Article 7 of the OECD Model Convention and the Belgium-U.S. tax treaty.

The author is a partner in the Tax Practice Group of the Brussels office.

