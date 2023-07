Alvarez & Marsal Tax LLP has appointed transfer pricing expert Rasmus Steiness as a Senior Director.

Steiness will work with Managing Director Richard Syratt in London to help international clients solve increasingly complex transfer pricing issues.

Steiness brings more than 16 years of experience supporting banking, capital market, and fintech clients. He specializes in the alignment of tax and operating models, IP, and financial transactions.

A&M Tax appoints transfer pricing expert Rasmus Steiness as Senior Director was last modified: by