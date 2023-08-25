The Australian Taxation Office will publish, in early November, the income tax information of large companies for the income year 2021–22.

Information will be published on Australian public or foreign owned entities with a total income of AUD 100 million or more; Australian resident private companies with a total income of AUD 200 million or more; and entities reporting petroleum resource rent tax payable.

The Australian Taxation Office said it will write to companies in September with the reported tax information it plans to publish, and outlining the steps companies may take to correct errors.

The Australian Taxation Office is required to annually publish the tax information. The income tax information will be published in the Report of entity tax information on data.gov.au.

Australia to publish corporate tax transparency report in November was last modified: by