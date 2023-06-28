Denmark seeks public input on Pillar Two tax bill

Denmark’s Finance Ministry has published for public input a draft bill seeking to implement the EU Directive on Pillar Two into the country’s domestic tax law.

The draft bill proposes to introduce an income inclusion rule (IIR), an undertaxed profit rule (UTPR) and rules on a qualified domestic top-up tax (QDTT).

The draft bill is generally in line with the EU Directive and the OECD Model Rules on Pillar Two.

The new rules are intended to come into force on January 1, 2024, having effect for fiscal years starting December 31, 2023.

Comments must be received by August 18.

