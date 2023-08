UAE tax treaties with Gabon, Rwanda, and Zambia have entered into effect.

According to an update published by UAE’s Finance Ministry, the UAE tax treaty with Gabon and Zambia entered into force on February 16, 2023, and January 13, 2023, respectively. The UAE tax treaty with Rwanda entered into force on December 4, 2019.

UAE’s tax treaty with Zambia applies from January 1, 2023; while the tax treaties with Gabon and Rwanda apply from January 1, 2019.

