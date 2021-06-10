Tax administrations discuss transfer pricing issues

The WCO facilitator focused on the Customs valuation treatment of related-party transactions and instruments adopted by the Technical Committee on Customs Valuation. The OECD facilitator elaborated on the arm’s length principle and its application, comparability analysis, and transfer pricing documentation.

Over 70 participants from Customs and Tax administrations of the World Customs Organization (WCO) North of Africa, Near and Middle East region, and a number of Europe countries attended a virtual workshop on customs valuation and transfer pricing.

The workshop was jointly held by WCO and the OECD on May 31-June 3, 2021.

This workshop is the continuation of a series of regional workshops for Customs and Tax administrations as part of joint WCO/OECD efforts to explore the synergies between Customs valuation and transfer pricing.

Participants had an opportunity to learn about different methodologies adopted by Customs and Tax administrations to address the issue of transfer pricing and to share their working experience in this regard.

Two experts from the WCO and the OECD facilitated the workshop. The four-day program consisted of an overview of the WTO Customs Valuation Agreement, the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines, base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) Action Plan, and relevant case studies.

The WCO facilitator focused on the Customs valuation treatment of related-party transactions and instruments adopted by the Technical Committee on Customs Valuation. The OECD facilitator elaborated on the arm’s length principle and its application, comparability analysis, and transfer pricing documentation.

